Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE: HTA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/26/2021 – Healthcare Trust of America was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/20/2021 – Healthcare Trust of America was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

1/19/2021 – Healthcare Trust of America was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company primarily focuses on medical office buildings, healthcare-related facilities and quality commercial office properties. It also invests to a limited extent in other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio is positioned in metropolitan markets such as Atlanta, GA, Phoenix, AZ, Indianapolis, IN, Greenville, SC, Pittsburgh, PA, Albany, NY, Boston, MA and both Dallas and Houston, TX. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

1/13/2021 – Healthcare Trust of America had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Healthcare Trust of America was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Healthcare Trust of America was upgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/15/2020 – Healthcare Trust of America was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $28.00.

NYSE HTA opened at $27.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.53 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $34.22.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other news, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 32,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $903,694.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 155,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

