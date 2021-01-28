HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock Price Down 7.7% Following Insider Selling

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) traded down 7.7% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $83.00 and last traded at $83.25. 1,167,517 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 939,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.23.

Specifically, CEO Jon Kessler sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $12,784,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,903,542.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $4,691,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,836 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,759 shares of company stock valued at $19,457,754 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HQY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,692.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.79 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in HealthEquity by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 726,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,364,000 after acquiring an additional 277,650 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in HealthEquity by 271.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in HealthEquity by 5.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 706,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,269,000 after purchasing an additional 38,463 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 5.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 7.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 100,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.