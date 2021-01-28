Hedget Market Cap Achieves $5.68 Million (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Hedget token can currently be bought for $3.24 or 0.00010003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedget has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hedget has a total market cap of $5.68 million and $384,680.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hedget alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00052215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00130688 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00275788 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00069366 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00067672 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00037884 BTC.

About Hedget

Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 tokens. The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget . The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com

Buying and Selling Hedget

Hedget can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedget and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.