HEIDI (HDI) Trading 99.8% Lower Over Last Week

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded up 225.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 28th. One HEIDI token can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. HEIDI has a total market capitalization of $8,114.69 and $449.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HEIDI has traded down 99.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 71.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007862 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HEIDI

HEIDI is a token. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 903,700 tokens. HEIDI’s official website is www.heidicoin.ch

Buying and Selling HEIDI

