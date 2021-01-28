Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Lowered to Hold at Oppenheimer

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Oppenheimer to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

HELE has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Sidoti began coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.00.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $262.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.62 and a 200-day moving average of $205.57. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $104.01 and a 52 week high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $637.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.85 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 34.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

