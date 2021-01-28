Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) – B. Riley issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.46) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.61) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Rowe raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

HP opened at $25.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.25. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.86 and its 200-day moving average is $19.33.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.06. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $208.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.

In related news, SVP Michael Lennox sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $34,559.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,147.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,890 shares of company stock valued at $122,235. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

