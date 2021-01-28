Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,645 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Helmerich & Payne worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 32,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 28.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HP stock opened at $25.14 on Thursday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.86 and its 200-day moving average is $19.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.25.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.06. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $208.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, VP Michael Lennox sold 2,293 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $35,770.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $447,985.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 5,890 shares of company stock valued at $122,235 over the last 90 days. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HP shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

