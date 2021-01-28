Hemisphere Energy Co. (HME.V) (CVE:HME) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.21

Shares of Hemisphere Energy Co. (HME.V) (CVE:HME) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and traded as high as $0.24. Hemisphere Energy Co. (HME.V) shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 141,880 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.37, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04.

Hemisphere Energy Co. (HME.V) (CVE:HME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.89 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Hemisphere Energy Co. will post 4.8900001 earnings per share for the current year.

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% working interest in 9,760 net acres of land in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and a 100% working interest in 7,224 net acres of land in the Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta.

