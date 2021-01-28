Hemisphere Energy Co. (HME.V) (CVE:HME) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.21

Shares of Hemisphere Energy Co. (HME.V) (CVE:HME) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and traded as high as $0.24. Hemisphere Energy Co. (HME.V) shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 141,880 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.37, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04.

Hemisphere Energy Co. (HME.V) (CVE:HME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.89 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Hemisphere Energy Co. will post 4.8900001 earnings per share for the current year.

Hemisphere Energy Co. (HME.V) Company Profile (CVE:HME)

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% working interest in 9,760 net acres of land in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and a 100% working interest in 7,224 net acres of land in the Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta.

