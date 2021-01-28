Hennessy Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 18.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,528,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,178,035,000 after purchasing an additional 556,688 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in MSCI by 237.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 236,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,030,000 after purchasing an additional 166,534 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 36,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 145,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,836,000 after buying an additional 144,800 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,804,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,491,000 after buying an additional 112,291 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 36.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 374,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,763,000 after buying an additional 100,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $393.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $430.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.71. The firm has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 58.80 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.65 and a 12 month high of $455.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $425.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.48 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,170,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $945,600.00. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $2,401,025 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $391.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.44.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

