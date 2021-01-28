Hennessy Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Paychex by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,715,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,972,000 after buying an additional 894,796 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Paychex by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 249,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,575,000 after purchasing an additional 806,390 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Paychex by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,561,000 after purchasing an additional 423,576 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,215,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,288,000 after purchasing an additional 269,726 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 936,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,713,000 after purchasing an additional 247,480 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAYX. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

PAYX stock opened at $87.28 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The firm has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at $842,124.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 49,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total transaction of $4,520,790.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,391,056.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,937 shares of company stock worth $18,738,353 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

