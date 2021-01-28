Hennessy Advisors Inc. Buys 35,000 Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Kearny Financial worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,374 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 10.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 85,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 6.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,817 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 34.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 342,893 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 88,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kearny Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

In related news, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Theodore J. Aanensen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $26,100.00. Corporate insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

KRNY opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $904.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.74. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $13.19.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.20 million.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

