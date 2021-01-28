Hennessy Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 22,000 Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the third quarter worth $208,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the third quarter worth $272,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the third quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the third quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LSPD shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lightspeed POS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.82.

LSPD stock opened at $65.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.67. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $79.03.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $45.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.89 million. On average, analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

