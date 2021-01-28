Hennessy Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Avista worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Avista during the third quarter worth $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Avista by 243.4% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Avista by 59.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Avista during the third quarter worth $148,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avista during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kevin J. Christie sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $33,830.00. Also, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $42,856.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at $851,821.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of AVA opened at $38.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. Avista Co. has a 12-month low of $32.09 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.95.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $272.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.10 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

