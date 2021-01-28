Hennessy Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Webster Financial by 308.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Webster Financial by 17.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Webster Financial by 27.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 661,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,474,000 after buying an additional 141,172 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Webster Financial by 15.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $47.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.13. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.65.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

