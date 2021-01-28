Hennessy Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Avista worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVA. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the second quarter valued at $349,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 36.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 39.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 14,389 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 71.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 9.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $38.92 on Thursday. Avista Co. has a 12-month low of $32.09 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $272.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.10 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Kevin J. Christie sold 1,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $33,830.00. Also, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,100 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $42,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,821.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVA. Bank of America downgraded Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Avista has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

