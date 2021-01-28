Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 113,000 Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 791,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 113,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.24% of Tellurian worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TELL. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 33.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 10.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 133,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 17.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 176,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 26,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Tellurian alerts:

TELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

NASDAQ:TELL opened at $2.96 on Thursday. Tellurian Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $7.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.62.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 623.45% and a negative return on equity of 123.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.