Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 113,000 Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 791,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 113,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.24% of Tellurian worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TELL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tellurian by 52.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 216,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Tellurian by 10.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Tellurian during the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tellurian by 24.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 139,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Tellurian by 17.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 176,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 26,923 shares during the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Shares of TELL stock opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17. Tellurian Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $978.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.62.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 623.45% and a negative return on equity of 123.99%. The company had revenue of $14.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TELL. Wolfe Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

Tellurian Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.