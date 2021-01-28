Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 3,500 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of MGE Energy worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 422.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 19,610 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $63.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.88 and a 200 day moving average of $67.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $83.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $135.21 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 17.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGEE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MGE Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

