Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 3,500 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of MGE Energy worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in MGE Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in MGE Energy by 422.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 19,610 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in MGE Energy by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in MGE Energy by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGEE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MGE Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of MGE Energy stock opened at $63.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49. MGE Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $83.26.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $135.21 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 17.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.96%.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

