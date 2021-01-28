Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 37,500 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Webster Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 45,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 138.5% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Webster Financial stock opened at $47.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.42 and its 200 day moving average is $34.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $52.88.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.