Henry James International Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Baidu accounts for 1.2% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 530.6% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Baidu from $190.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Baidu from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $235.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.46 and its 200 day moving average is $149.87. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $264.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

