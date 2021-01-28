HEX 24-Hour Volume Hits $5.43 Million (HEX)

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. During the last seven days, HEX has traded down 1% against the US dollar. HEX has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and $5.43 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004516 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00077531 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004084 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003135 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00012975 BTC.

About HEX

HEX (CRYPTO:HEX) is a token. It was first traded on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 175,453,179,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEX’s official website is hex.win

HEX Token Trading

HEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

