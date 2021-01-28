Hi Mutual Society (HMC) Trading Up 54.5% This Week

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Hi Mutual Society has traded 54.5% higher against the dollar. Hi Mutual Society has a total market capitalization of $392,905.42 and approximately $4.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hi Mutual Society token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hi Mutual Society alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00072657 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.41 or 0.00890091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006349 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00052658 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,411.42 or 0.04355902 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014873 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017889 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Profile

Hi Mutual Society (HMC) is a token. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hi Mutual Society’s official website is hms.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hi Mutual Society (HMS) is a blockchain project developed and operated by Qfund, the largest online crowdfunding platform in Asia. HMS intends to build up a decentralized Mutual Society using blockchain technology and deliver relevant services in the healthcare and insurance industries. On the insurance industry, the HMS aims to introduce digital currencies systems to eliminate the inflation risk and store the sensitive data collected during the insurance period on the blockchain, keeping it safe from external attacks. Regarding the healthcare system, the HMS team plans to mitigate the long payout period and high reject rate by implementing the smart contract feature to improve the system efficiency. The HMS token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Hi Mutual Society Token Trading

Hi Mutual Society can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hi Mutual Society should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hi Mutual Society using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hi Mutual Society Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hi Mutual Society and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.