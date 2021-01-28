Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) fell 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.12 and last traded at $10.12. 245,717 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 323,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.92.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.
About Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO)
Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.
Read More: Fundamental Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.