Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) fell 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.12 and last traded at $10.12. 245,717 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 323,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HFRO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 35.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 69,144 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 13.8% during the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 427,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 51,795 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 287,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter.

About Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO)

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

