HighMark Wealth Management LLC Has $3.31 Million Holdings in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,065 shares during the quarter. SeaSpine makes up approximately 2.8% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. HighMark Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.69% of SeaSpine worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,317,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in SeaSpine by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 440,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 147,052 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the 3rd quarter worth $1,598,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of SeaSpine by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 347,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,972,000 after buying an additional 34,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SeaSpine by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 52,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 31,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SPNE. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on SeaSpine in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNE traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $16.48. 2,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,366. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $18.98. The company has a market capitalization of $455.39 million, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average is $14.29.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $43.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.10 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a negative net margin of 27.32%. Equities analysts predict that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

