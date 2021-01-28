HighMark Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,683 shares during the period. Oxford Immunotec Global comprises 1.9% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. HighMark Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Oxford Immunotec Global worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OXFD. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 132,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,639,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,279,000 after purchasing an additional 13,997 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 173,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXFD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,105. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $23.11. The company has a market capitalization of $567.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.61 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.65.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative net margin of 30.51% and a negative return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $19.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.58 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OXFD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

About Oxford Immunotec Global

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform that measures marker-specific cellular (T cells) responses at a single cell level and inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

