Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Shares Down 1.9%

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY)’s stock price was down 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $67.83 and last traded at $68.20. Approximately 535 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.63.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPY)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

