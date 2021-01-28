Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HKMPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Peel Hunt cut Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of HKMPF stock opened at $34.20 on Thursday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.41.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

