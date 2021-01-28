Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) shares rose 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $104.84 and last traded at $104.00. Approximately 6,542,601 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 2,908,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.67.

HLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.80.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.81. The firm has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.66 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $467,604.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,499.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,944,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,088,000 after purchasing an additional 47,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

