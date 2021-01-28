Himax Technologies (HIMX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Himax Technologies to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Himax Technologies has set its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 0.15-0.16 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.90 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect Himax Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.01 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Himax Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $10.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average is $4.95.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Himax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Himax Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.