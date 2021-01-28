Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Trading Up 3.5%

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY)’s stock price shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.70 and last traded at $61.70. Approximately 530 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.64.

A number of research analysts have commented on HTCMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.60.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, rental, and service of construction and transportation machinery, environmental related products, and other machines and devices worldwide. It offers mini excavators, wheel loaders, mini wheel loaders, road construction machinery, large and ultra-large hydraulic excavators, rigid dump trucks, and double arm working machines.

