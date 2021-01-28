Hive (HIVE) Trading Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Hive has a market capitalization of $56.79 million and $29.38 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000421 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hive has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000128 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000219 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00046087 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 414,883,920 coins. Hive’s official website is hive.io . Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio . Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here

