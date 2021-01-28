Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HCHDF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Panmure Gordon raised Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Hochschild Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hochschild Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Shares of Hochschild Mining stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $2.67. 5,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,902. Hochschild Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.06.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells gold and silver in the Americas. It also offers dorÃ© and concentrates. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.