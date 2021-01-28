Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.80

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.80 and traded as low as $2.60. Hochschild Mining shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 5,267 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HCHDF shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Hochschild Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Panmure Gordon raised Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells gold and silver in the Americas. It also offers dorÃ© and concentrates. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.