HOLD One Day Trading Volume Tops $3,895.00 (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 28th. During the last week, HOLD has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. One HOLD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. HOLD has a total market capitalization of $5.02 million and approximately $3,895.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00051521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00128554 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00067603 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.00267566 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00065662 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.97 or 0.00337254 BTC.

HOLD Token Profile

HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. The official message board for HOLD is medium.com/@HoldHQ . HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOLD’s official website is hold.co

According to CryptoCompare, “HOLD is a peer-to-peer lending platform that provides instant cash advances against cryptocurrency collateral. Hold allows members to leverage their crypto-assets as collateral to obtain fiat whenever they need it, saving them from selling the cryptos they hold dear. Cash Advances are instant and can be used globally through the HOLD prepaid card and mobile app. The HOLD token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum whose primary purpose is to allow a membership system, provide a cashback program and pay additional incentives to lenders through a status level program. “

Buying and Selling HOLD

HOLD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOLD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

