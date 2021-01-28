Holo (HOT) Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 22.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 28th. Holo has a market cap of $126.28 million and approximately $35.41 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Holo has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar. One Holo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00072082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.90 or 0.00906628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00053283 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,422.57 or 0.04329421 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017918 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014634 BTC.

About Holo

Holo is a coin. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 167,691,988,659 coins. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Holo is holochain.org . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Holo Coin Trading

Holo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

