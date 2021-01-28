HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HMST. B. Riley lifted their price objective on HomeStreet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Shares of HMST stock opened at $35.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.33. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $38.41. The firm has a market cap of $781.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Green acquired 1,788 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $59,004.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Michel purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.04 per share, with a total value of $31,040.00. Insiders purchased 4,007 shares of company stock worth $129,991 in the last 90 days. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMST. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in HomeStreet by 71.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in HomeStreet by 305.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HomeStreet during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

