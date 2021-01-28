HOMIHELP (HOMI) Achieves Market Cap of $2.06 Million

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last week, HOMIHELP has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. One HOMIHELP token can currently be bought for $1.79 or 0.00005248 BTC on popular exchanges. HOMIHELP has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and $46,031.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HOMIHELP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00049594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00125502 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00263471 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00066304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00064443 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $113.92 or 0.00333893 BTC.

HOMIHELP Token Profile

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. The official website for HOMIHELP is www.homihelp.com

Buying and Selling HOMIHELP

HOMIHELP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOMIHELP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOMIHELP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOMIHELP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOMIHELP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.