Honest (HNST) Market Capitalization Reaches $683,867.49

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Honest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Honest has a total market cap of $683,867.49 and $1,057.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00051064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00127640 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.67 or 0.00267307 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00067393 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00065657 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.25 or 0.00334616 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

Honest can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

