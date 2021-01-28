HOQU (HQX) Achieves Market Cap of $555,483.20

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 28.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 28th. One HOQU token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HOQU has traded 50.6% higher against the US dollar. HOQU has a market cap of $555,483.20 and $1.47 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HOQU alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00070450 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $296.69 or 0.00894660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006078 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00052531 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,409.80 or 0.04251212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017910 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014571 BTC.

HOQU Token Profile

HQX is a token. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOQU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOQU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.