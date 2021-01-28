Horizen (ZEN) Price Tops $36.57 on Top Exchanges

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded up 16.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 28th. In the last week, Horizen has traded 26% higher against the dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $391.38 million and approximately $67.13 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $36.57 or 0.00115001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.54 or 0.00259555 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00031413 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 10,701,600 coins. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global . Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.