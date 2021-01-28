Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Stock Price Down 5%

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) shares dropped 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $47.61 and last traded at $47.96. Approximately 3,754,943 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 3,178,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.32 and a 200 day moving average of $49.01.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

In other news, SVP Steven J. Lykken bought 6,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.97 per share, for a total transaction of $322,824.81. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,038.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,602,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,150,000 after purchasing an additional 626,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,311,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,362,000 after buying an additional 106,165 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,646,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,750,000 after acquiring an additional 43,661 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,594,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,856,000 after acquiring an additional 590,024 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,905,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,174,000 after acquiring an additional 175,466 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

