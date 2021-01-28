Hornby PLC (HRN.L) (LON:HRN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $46.44

Hornby PLC (HRN.L) (LON:HRN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $46.44 and traded as high as $57.00. Hornby PLC (HRN.L) shares last traded at $54.50, with a volume of 28,532 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 61.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 46.44. The company has a market capitalization of £90.98 million and a P/E ratio of -136.25.

Hornby PLC (HRN.L) Company Profile (LON:HRN)

Hornby PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and supply of toy and hobby products. It offers products under various categories, including train sets, locomotives, train packs, wagons and coaches, power and control, and themes, as well as rail paints and weathering, tracks and track accessories, scenic accessories, and spare and other accessories.

