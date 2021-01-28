Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,905 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seeyond grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 44,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 22,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 70,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.50 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.32. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 31.40, a current ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $225,397.22. Also, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $45,870.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

