Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 919,700 shares, an increase of 2,597.1% from the December 31st total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 12.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOTH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,285,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,923. Hoth Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.15.

Get Hoth Therapeutics alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Hoth Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for dermatological disorders. The company focuses on therapies for patients suffering from indications, including eczema, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It intends to use the BioLexa Platform to develop two topical cream products that treat eczema and reduces post-procedure infections for patients undergoing aesthetic dermatology procedures.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Hoth Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoth Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.