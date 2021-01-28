Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) (LON:HWDN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $615.42

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) (LON:HWDN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $615.42 and traded as high as $684.20. Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) shares last traded at $662.20, with a volume of 773,157 shares trading hands.

HWDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.36) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) from GBX 677 ($8.85) to GBX 679 ($8.87) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 644 ($8.41).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 691.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 615.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.85, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, flooring, stair parts, general joinery items, worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, handles, joinery doors, skirting and architrave products, heat-pump tumble dryers, dual cavity single ovens, and dishwashers, as well as internal, external, and fire doors.

