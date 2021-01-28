Howland Capital Management LLC Buys 2,531 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,704,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,232,150,000 after buying an additional 21,732 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,468,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total value of $112,114.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,957.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,404,215 shares of company stock worth $382,802,351. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $272.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.08. The firm has a market cap of $775.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FB. Truist boosted their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.21.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

