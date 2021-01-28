Howland Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,686 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 11,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $88.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.36, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.44. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $112.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.88.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

