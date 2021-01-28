Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 10,038 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,038 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.4% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $23,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 31,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $5,015,850.00. Insiders sold a total of 501,243 shares of company stock valued at $68,703,231 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PG opened at $128.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $146.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.88.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

