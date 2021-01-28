H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Shares Down 5.4%

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)’s share price fell 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.57 and last traded at $17.58. 4,191,297 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 3,278,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.13.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.75 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II bought 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,759.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the third quarter worth about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 3,915.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in H&R Block by 25.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the third quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

